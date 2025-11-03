Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 6.30% to Rs 3785 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd crashed 5.90% to Rs 299.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60825 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd tumbled 5.40% to Rs 817.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20928 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd pared 5.30% to Rs 43.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd slipped 5.27% to Rs 755.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45594 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

