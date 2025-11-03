Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambuja Cements gains as Q2 PAT surges 364% YoY to Rs 2,302 cr; demand outlook upbeat

Ambuja Cements gains as Q2 PAT surges 364% YoY to Rs 2,302 cr; demand outlook upbeat

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Ambuja Cements rose 1.71% to Rs 574.90 after reporting a robust 364% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,302.28 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26), driven by strong volumes and improved cost efficiency.

Revenue from operations grew 18.99% YoY to Rs 9,431.53 crore, reflecting healthy demand and steady market traction.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 1,060.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 900.37 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 222.80 crore during the quarter.

Operational performance remained strong, with sales volume standing at 16.6 million tons in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 20.29% on a YoY basis. In Q2 FY26, operating EBITDA rose 58.51% year-on-year to Rs 1,761 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 19.2%, compared to 14.7% in Q2 FY25. EBITDA per metric tonne (PMT) stood at Rs 1,060 in September 2025.

 

The company's net worth stood at Rs 69,493 crore. It remains debt-free and continues to maintain its Crisil AAA (stable) and Crisil A1+ ratings.

On the outlook front, Ambuja Cements said, Cement demand in Q2 FY26 was moderate and grew ~4% YoY. With GST reduction from 28% to 18%, improved economic sentiments, and higher investments from both the public and private sectors, the demand is expected to see an uptick, and we reaffirm our annual growth estimate of 7-8%.

Also Read

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Vodafone Idea shares zoom 10% after SC clarifies on AGR dues; details here

fashion retailers

Why fashion retailers run out of popular sizes, and how to fix it.

vehicle, car sales, driving

'Know Your Vehicle' for FASTag explained: Here's how to complete it

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

India records 999 deals worth $44.3 billion in Q3 CY25: PwC India

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 170 pts, Nifty above 25,800; VI shares up 10% on relief from SC

The company noted that cement demand rose about 4% year-on-year in the September quarter and expects demand to gain further momentum in the coming months, supported by the GST rate reduction on cement from 28% to 18%, increased public and private investments, and improving consumer sentiment.

Vinod Bahety, whole-time director & CEO of Ambuja Cements, said, This quarter has been noteworthy for the cement industry. Despite headwinds from prolonged monsoons, the sector will benefit from GST 2.0 reforms, CCTS, and withdrawal of coal cess. Our capacity expansion is well timed to capitalize on this positive momentum. We have upped our FY28 target capacity by 15 MTPA to 155 MTPA, coming at a much lower capex of $48/MT. Debottlenecking of logistics infrastructure will help improve utilization by 3%. We aim to deliver double-digit revenue growth, four-digit PMT EBITDA, and achieve a total cost of Rs 4,000 PMT by FY26, with a further 5% YoY reduction to Rs 3,650 PMT by FY28.

Ambuja Cements is a major cement-producing company in India. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and market cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

British pound slumps to near 7-month low against dollar; GBP/INR futures stay flat

British pound slumps to near 7-month low against dollar; GBP/INR futures stay flat

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

PM launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme Fund

PM launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme Fund

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the September 2025 quarter

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon