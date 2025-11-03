Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British pound slumps to near 7-month low against dollar; GBP/INR futures stay flat

British pound slumps to near 7-month low against dollar; GBP/INR futures stay flat

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

The British pound slumped to its lowest level in nearly 7 months against the dollar as hawkish Fed underpinned gains for the greenback overseas. The dollar index continues to add strength near a three month high as Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that it may be the central bank's last reduction for the year, citing the risk of making additional moves without a more robust picture of the economy. DXY quoted at 99.71 today. GBP/USD pair is quoting at $1.31, down 0.1% on the day. The British currency is staying cautiously lower amid dovish expectations from BoE due to slower-than-projected United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index growth seen in September and signs of moderating labor demand reflected by the employment data for the three months ending August. The Bank of Englands (BoE) interest rate policy will be announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, data today showed the seasonally adjusted S&P Global UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to a 12-month high of 49.7 in October, up from 46.2 in September. Manufacturing output expanded for the first time in a year during October, as companies depleted backlogs of work, increased stocks and, in some cases, were boosted by a restarting of production at JLR following a recent cyberattack. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading almost flat at 116.77.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Dodla Dairy records 3.6% YoY growth in Q2 PAT; average milk sales volume at 13.1 LLPD

Dodla Dairy records 3.6% YoY growth in Q2 PAT; average milk sales volume at 13.1 LLPD

Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Oct'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Oct'25 auto sales

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon