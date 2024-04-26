Dolat Algotech hits 52-week high on multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Dolat Algotech rallied 9.03% to Rs 111.15 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 68.05 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 5.93 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 94.87 crore in fourth quarter of FY24, higher than Rs 9.97 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit increased 35.56% to Rs 157.75 crore on 37.35% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 331.48 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Dolat Algotech is a trading cum self-clearing member of National Stock Exchange of India and carries on the business of securities broking and securities trading.

The counter hit 52-week high of Rs 118.60 in todays intraday session.

Revenue from operations soared to Rs 131.99 crore in March 2024 quarter from 29.86 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.