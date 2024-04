The solution is anticipated to experience growth over the contract term, aligning with the anticipated increase in SMS volumes for the bank. The value of the contract is Rs 1 crore.

Mudunuru has secured a contract for the provision of Indian Overseas Bank's (IOB) SMS Aggregating Solution, awarded by BSNL, Chennai Telephones, spanning a duration of three years.