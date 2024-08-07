Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 111.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.85% to Rs 38.64 crore

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 111.49% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.85% to Rs 38.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.6427.637.696.412.791.622.431.261.840.87