Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 111.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.85% to Rs 38.64 croreNet profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 111.49% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.85% to Rs 38.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.6427.63 40 OPM %7.696.41 -PBDT2.791.62 72 PBT2.431.26 93 NP1.840.87 111
