Master Trust standalone net profit rises 15.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.10% to Rs 5.02 croreNet profit of Master Trust rose 15.64% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.10% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.024.18 20 OPM %93.6392.11 -PBDT2.452.11 16 PBT2.452.11 16 NP2.442.11 16
