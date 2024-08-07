Master Trust standalone net profit rises 15.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.10% to Rs 5.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Master Trust rose 15.64% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.10% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.024.1893.6392.112.452.112.452.112.442.11