Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit rises 24.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries rose 24.16% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 30.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.9832.6310.207.943.042.462.952.382.211.78