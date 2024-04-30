Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dollar Index Futures Gaining Momentum Ahead Of Fed Decision

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
The dollar index futures are gaining momentum on Tuesday morning in Asia as focus shifts to upcoming FOMC for further clarity on interest rates. All eyes are now on Fed, which is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. Powells accompanying statement is awaited for further cues on rate outlook alongside non-farm data this week. Sticky levels of inflation accompanied by elevated US treasury yields at around 4.6% reduce near term possibility of a rate cut. Currently, DXY futures are quoting at 105.81, up 0.34% on the day. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are quoting lower by around 0.30% at 1.0713 and $1.2531 respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon