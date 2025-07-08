Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The dollar index is losing some momentum around a one-week high on Tuesday morning in Asia following sharp upside witnessed in the last session. The greenback was supported by last weeks better than expected jobs data that reduced urgency for a rate cut soon. However, the currency stays vulnerable due to rising fiscal worries, especially after President Trump signed his signature "Big Beautiful Bill" into law on Friday. On the tariff front, the White House reportedly announced late Monday that US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order delaying the implementation of new tariffs from July to August 1. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is trading just short of 97 mark at 96.98, down 0.17% on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are both trading higher by around 0.15% at $1.1796 and $1.3640 respectively. FOMC meeting minutes this week will be closely watched.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:41 AM IST


