Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index takes a breather at 4-month high; Fed decision on tap

Dollar index takes a breather at 4-month high; Fed decision on tap

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

The US dollar index is pausing its rally in early Asia on Thursday following a hastened pace of ascend in the previous session to its highest level in over 4 months after President Trump was declared the winner in the presidential election versus Vice President Kamala Harris. US benchmark treasury yields spiked over 13 bps to 4.42% whereas dollar index climbed nearly 2% above 105 mark following Republican Donald Trumps decisive victory in the US presidential election. The Fed's monetary policy announcement is likely to be in the spotlight on Thursday, alongside reports on weekly jobless claims and third quarter labor productivity and costs. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was quoting at 104.88, down 0.1% on the day and after having climbed briefly above 105 mark in the previous session. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD were at $1.07 and $1.29 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BFSI 2023

BFSI summit LIVE: Must continue to strengthen governance framework, says Ananth Gopalakrishnan

Glenn Maxwell, Maxwell

Will RCB retain Maxwell in the IPL 2025 mega auction? Aussie drops a hint

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris vows to fight

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 to 4 years for Mutual Fund AUM to reach Rs 100 trillion, say MF CEOs

Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja rush: Flying to Patna now pricier than a Bangkok getaway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon