Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

KIOCL Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 November 2024.
ITI Ltd saw volume of 4.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47896 shares. The stock increased 11.33% to Rs.258.50. Volumes stood at 48812 shares in the last session.
KIOCL Ltd notched up volume of 65658 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9025 shares. The stock rose 13.19% to Rs.388.25. Volumes stood at 9073 shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd notched up volume of 41271 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5679 shares. The stock rose 5.96% to Rs.7,385.00. Volumes stood at 24207 shares in the last session.
Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 41979 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8051 shares. The stock dropped 6.86% to Rs.1,749.80. Volumes stood at 6145 shares in the last session.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd recorded volume of 25978 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5629 shares. The stock lost 3.29% to Rs.774.00. Volumes stood at 2339 shares in the last session.
