Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dollar Index Under Pressure But Holds Firmly Above 104 Mark

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
The dollar index came under pressure on Friday morning in Asia but continued to hold firmly above 104 mark, limiting upside for peer currencies. The greenback receded from previous day gains after Fed officials reiterated that there is no urgency to cut rates and will wait for the additional evidence of inflation data before considering lowering the interest rate. This is keeping the dollar index hanging above 104 mark. Data from US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) yesterday showed that annual inflation in January was the lowest in three years, increasing possibility of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was trading at 104.05, down marginally on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading slightly higher at $1.0821 and $1.2630 respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

Euro Eyes Break Above $1.09 Mark; EURINR At 3-Week High

Pound Flares Up Impressively After Bank Of England Holds Rates Steady, GBPINR Hits 105.70 Mark

Growth in bank credit to industry decelerates to 7.8% in January: RBI

Chalet Hotels acquires 158-room Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort, NCR

Energy stocks edge higher

Metal stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon