National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 241.5, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 157.74% in last one year as compared to a 25.84% gain in NIFTY and a 45.5% gain in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 241.5, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 24422.05. The Sensex is at 80185.47, up 0.89%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 12.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9505.4, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 206.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 202.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 242.6, up 3.03% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 157.74% in last one year as compared to a 25.84% gain in NIFTY and a 45.5% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

