Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 97.12% to Rs 16.44 croreNet profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 50.07% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 97.12% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.448.34 97 OPM %95.0173.74 -PBDT13.158.02 64 PBT10.817.95 36 NP11.337.55 50
