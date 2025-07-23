SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 26.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.24% to Rs 67.59 croreNet profit of SG Finserve rose 26.46% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.24% to Rs 67.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.5943.54 55 OPM %87.0186.33 -PBDT34.0126.38 29 PBT33.8626.26 29 NP24.5219.39 26
