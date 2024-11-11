Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 457.77 croreNet profit of Doms Industries rose 42.54% to Rs 51.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 457.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 382.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales457.77382.39 20 OPM %18.7717.05 -PBDT88.1462.25 42 PBT72.0550.43 43 NP51.3336.01 43
