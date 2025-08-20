Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr. Lal PathLabs adopts AI-powered diagnostics for cancer detection

Dr. Lal PathLabs adopts AI-powered diagnostics for cancer detection

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Dr. Lal PathLabs (DLPL) has become the first laboratory in the country to adopt a deep learning-based AI module to detect lymph node metastasis, including micrometastasis, in cancer cases. This cutting edge technology, validated in collaboration with Qritive, was showcased at USCAP 2025 one of the world's leading pathology conferences.

Accurate identification of cancer spread to lymph nodes is vital in determining the stage and treatment path for patients. If the spread of cancer to the lymph nodes is left undetected, it can allow the disease to progress to later stages, increasing the risk of metastasis to distant organs and significantly reducing survival rates. Therefore, the identification of occult metastases in patients with early-stage cancer could have a substantial clinical impact on treatment planning and optimal therapy for patients with cancer.

 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

