Dr M Induscorp standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dr M Induscorp rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.