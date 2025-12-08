Monday, December 08, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's FY26 Growth Outlook Brightens: RBI Cuts Rates, Lifts GDP Forecast as Reforms Target Trade and Inflation

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Indias economy is projected to grow at 7% or above in FY26, underpinned by strong domestic demand, low inflation, GST rate cuts and an 8.2% GDP surge in the JulySeptember quarter, which marked a six-quarter high and reinforced Indias status as the fastest-growing major economy.

RBI has cut the repo rate by 25 bps, raised its GDP growth forecast to 7.3% and lowered inflation expectations to 2%, even as higher US tariffs, a wider trade deficit and a rupee that has weakened about 5% in 2025 after breaching 90 per dollar pose external risks, prompting the government to prioritise customs simplification as the next big reform before Budget 2026.

 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

