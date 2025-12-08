Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2025.

BPL Ltd tumbled 15.40% to Rs 50.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 81490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4761 shares in the past one month.

 

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd lost 13.54% to Rs 73.29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10963 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 348 shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd crashed 11.79% to Rs 277.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57589 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd pared 10.30% to Rs 104.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 340 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd corrected 10.18% to Rs 303. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1526 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast drops after domestic broker flags financial red flags; co. issues clarification

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

Omaxe Group repays its entire debt of Rs 700+ cr to Samman Capital

BSE SME Astron Multigrain enters the market with a soft crunch

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

