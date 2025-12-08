Monday, December 08, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kaynes Technology India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2025.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd lost 12.36% to Rs 3820 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 9.43% to Rs 18.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd crashed 9.19% to Rs 138.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd dropped 8.82% to Rs 4897.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46478 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd plummeted 7.79% to Rs 97.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers trade with major losses; metal shares decline; VIX spurts 10.30%

BPL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PG Electroplast drops after domestic broker flags financial red flags; co. issues clarification

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

SEPC gains after JV bags Rs 86-cr Bihta Airport development order

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

