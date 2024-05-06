Dr Reddy's Labs launches generic Oracea capsules in US markets

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that it has launched Doxycycline Capsules in the U.S. market, which is a therapeutic generic equivalent of ORACEA Capsules of Galderma Laboratories.

Oracea is a tetracycline antibiotic. It is used to treat blemishes, bumps, and acne-like lesions caused by rosacea in adults. It works by reducing skin inflammation caused by rosacea.

Doxycycline capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 128 million in the US (IQVIA MAT February 2024).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The drug major's consolidated net profit increased 10.57% to Rs 1,378.9 crore on 6.57% rise in revenues to Rs 7,214.8 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 6323.15 on the BSE.

