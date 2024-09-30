Business Standard
Tata Power signs MoU with Govt. of Rajasthan to invest Rs 1.2 lakh cr towards renewable energy projects

Tata Power signs MoU with Govt. of Rajasthan to invest Rs 1.2 lakh cr towards renewable energy projects

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Tata Power announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan during the ongoing Rising Rajasthan Investor Meet in New Delhi with an investment plan of ~₹1.2 lakh crore. This ambitious 10-year plan aims to support Rajasthan's transformation into a power surplus state, providing 24/7 clean, affordable, and reliable power supply with investments in renewable energy projects and manufacturing, transmission, distribution, nuclear power, rooftop installations, and EV charging. The MoU will place Rajasthan at the heart of the nation's clean energy transition, contributing significantly to India's energy goals.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

