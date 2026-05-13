Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1268.7, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 11.69% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1268.7, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23505.1. The Sensex is at 74897.31, up 0.45%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has gained around 4.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23840.9, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1269.7, up 0.13% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd jumped 3.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 11.69% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News