Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1249.8, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.12% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1249.8, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24620.3. The Sensex is at 80549.18, up 0.39%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 0.06% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21753.5, up 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1250.1, up 2.45% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 8.12% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 14.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

