Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 387.3, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% jump in NIFTY and a 17.89% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 387.3, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24620.3. The Sensex is at 80549.18, up 0.39%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 0.9% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34741.45, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 383.2, up 0.54% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 23.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% jump in NIFTY and a 17.89% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yatra Online spurts 61% in three days on robust Q1 results

Yatra Online spurts 61% in three days on robust Q1 results

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares climb for 3rd day

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares climb for 3rd day

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the June 2025 quarter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon