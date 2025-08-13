Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares climb for 3rd day

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares climb for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early afternoon trade, tracking positive global cues. Upbeat domestic CPI data further boosted market sentiment. Investors are closely watching the ongoing earnings season, FII activity, and key macroeconomic data releases expected later this week.

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the third trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 226.02 points or 0.28% to 80,461.48. The Nifty 50 index added 108.40 points or 0.44% to 24,607.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.41%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,068 shares rose and 1,800 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Also Read

CWG

India makes official bid to host 2030 edition of Commonwealth Games

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; SMIDs gain; Metals, pharma lead

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 9% on winning project for Mumbai Metro

Oil India

Oil India share price tanks 5% post Q1 results; check stock strategy here

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

Premier Explosives shares soar 16% as Q1 profit doubles; key numbers here

Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, down 55 basis points from 2.10% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since June 2017.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.02% to 12.22. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,662.60 at a premium of 55.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,607.55.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 68 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 42.7 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.34% to 22,045.35. The index added 3% in the three trading session.

Alkem Laboratories (up 4.44%), Abbott India (up 2.75%), Laurus Labs (up 2.25%), Granules India (up 1.85%) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.66%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.53%), Cipla (up 1.36%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.12%), Lupin (up 0.98%) and Natco Pharma (up 0.71%) added.

On the other hand, Ipca Laboratories (down 2.08%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.34%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.54%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ACME Solar Holdings shed 0.93%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Hybrid Urja has secured Rs 3,184 crore in long-term financing from REC for a 280 MW Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project contracted with NHPC.

Cochin Shipyard rose 0.47%. The company reported a 7.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.83 crore on a 38.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures jumped 7.15% after the company reported 79% rise in net profit to Rs 24 crore on a 23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,155 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the June 2025 quarter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 591.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 591.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3272.55% in the June 2025 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3272.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon