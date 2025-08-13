Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatra Online spurts 61% in three days on robust Q1 results

Yatra Online spurts 61% in three days on robust Q1 results

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Yatra Online surged 13.64% to Rs 156.30, extending gains for the third straight session.

The stock has soared 60.71% over the past three sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 95.87 on 8 August 2025, following robust first-quarter results announced post market hours on the same day.

The company's net profit jumped nearly four-fold year-on-year to Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit was up 5% from Rs 15.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 108% YoY to Rs 209.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 100.8 crore in Q1 FY25, though it slipped 4% QoQ from Rs 219 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

Profit before tax stood at Rs 17.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 27% sequentially and 297% year-on-year.

EBITDA rose 245% YoY to Rs 24.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 7 crore, while margin improved to 21% from 9% a year earlier. On a sequential basis, EBITDA was up 4% from Rs 23.2 crore in Q4 FY25, with margins stable.

The strong earnings were fuelled by sustained momentum in the corporate travel segment and higher-margin hospitality and packages (H&P) business, supported by MICE and standalone hotel cross-selling to existing customers.

Yatras corporate travel business signed 34 new customers in the quarter, with an annual billing potential of Rs 200 crore.

The company said it continues to make strong progress toward sustained profitability despite macro headwinds from geopolitical tensions, tariffs and an unfortunate air crash that weighed on travel volumes.

Yatra Online is Indias largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

