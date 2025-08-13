Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.27% to Rs 4.85 croreNet profit of Denim Developers declined 55.45% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 71.27% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.8516.88 -71 OPM %44.9529.27 -PBDT2.365.20 -55 PBT2.205.05 -56 NP1.473.30 -55
