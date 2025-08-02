Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Draft electoral roll published in Bihar; one-month window opens for claims and objections

Draft electoral roll published in Bihar; one-month window opens for claims and objections

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 1 released the Draft Electoral Roll for Bihar, following the successful completion of the Enumeration Phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025. The list has been made available on the ECI portal and shared booth-wise with all political parties across the state.

Spanning all 243 Assembly constituencies and covering 90,712 polling booths, the draft roll reflects the names of over 7.24 crore electors who submitted Enumeration Forms.

The ECI has now opened a one-month period (1 August to 1 September) for electors and political parties to file claims and objections. Eligible citizens can request the addition of their names by submitting Form 6 along with a Declaration Form. This includes new voters who turned 18 on or before July 1 or will do so by October 1.

 

A key feature of this phase is the emphasis on transparency. No name can be deleted from the draft electoral list without a proper hearing and a written order from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), which is appealable to the District Magistrate or Chief Electoral Officer.

The ECI hailed the process as a stellar example of transparent and impartial teamwork, involving over 2,900 AEROs, 90,000 BLOs, and lakhs of volunteers, along with representatives from all 12 major political parties.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

High-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,017 crore still in circulation: RBI

High-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,017 crore still in circulation: RBI

UPI transactions hit record 19.47 billion in July 2025, cross Rs 25 lakh crore in value

UPI transactions hit record 19.47 billion in July 2025, cross Rs 25 lakh crore in value

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 39.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 39.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2025 quarter

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 58.24% in the June 2025 quarter

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 58.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon