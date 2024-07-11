Indian Bank rises for third consecutive session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 550.35, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.7% in last one year as compared to a 25.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.12% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 550.35, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24301.85. The Sensex is at 79784.38, down 0.18%. Indian Bank has risen around 2.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7228.65, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News