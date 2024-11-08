Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 9.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 316.86 croreNet profit of Dreamfolks Services declined 9.80% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 316.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 282.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales316.86282.49 12 OPM %7.288.60 -PBDT23.0124.56 -6 PBT22.0823.64 -7 NP16.1017.85 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content