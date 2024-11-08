Business Standard
C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 8.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 13.82% to Rs 103.67 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems declined 8.20% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.82% to Rs 103.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 91.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.6791.08 14 OPM %35.7944.41 -PBDT46.2747.93 -3 PBT40.7044.20 -8 NP30.3333.04 -8

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

