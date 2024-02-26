Dreamfolks Services forays into lifestyle services segment

With partnership with Looks Salon

With the introduction of beauty & grooming services, Dreamfolks seeks to enrich customer loyalty programs, thereby amplifying the value brought to their clientele. The expansion to Looks Salons' 200+ outlets nationwide will allow customers of Dreamfolks Clients and members of the Dreamfolks Club to enjoy a variety of services offered by skilled stylists and beauty professionals. These services include manicures, pedicures, clean-ups, facials, and haircuts, all seamlessly managed through Dreamfolks' proprietary technology platform.

Dreamfolks Services has partnered with Looks Salon, a premium salon chain brand in the Indian beauty and grooming industry. This collaboration strengthens Dreamfolks' foray into the lifestyle services segment, expanding its spectrum of services beyond travel.