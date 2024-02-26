Sensex (    %)
                        
Aditya Birla Capital gains on investing Rs 50 cr in wholly owned subsidiary

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Aditya Birla Capital rose 1.63% to Rs 190.25 after the company announced that it has made an investment of Rs 50 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ADBCDL) on right basis.
The company has invested in ABCDL to meet its growth and funding needs.
Percentage shareholding of ABCL in ABCDL continues to remain at 100%. Thus ABCDL continues to be wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.
The companys consolidated net profit dropped 77.5% to Rs 735.76 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 3269.40 recorded in Q3 FY23. Total income fell 9.1% YoY to Rs 8,860.40 crore in Q3 FY24.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

