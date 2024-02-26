Sensex (    %)
                        
Shilpa Medicare receives Europe approval for Varenicline Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Used to quit smoking
Shilpa Medicare, headquartered at Raichur, Karnataka, India, has received closure of Decentralized Procedure for Varenicline Tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg. Commercial supplies shall be started after the approval of National Procedure.
Varenicline is indicated for smoking cessation in adults. It is used for quitting smoking.
This product had sales of about 57 Million USD as of December 2021 prior to a decline in sales due to drug shortage due to post-production quality issues. This approval will enable Shilpa to make this quality medicine available to adults who intend to quit smoking and fill the drug shortage.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

