SJVN Green Energy signs PPA with Jammu &amp; Kashmir Power Corporation

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
For 300 MW solar power capacity
SJVN announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - SJVN Green Energy has signed the Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation (JKPCL) at Jammu on 23 February 2024 for 300 MW Solar Power Capacity.
Further, this 300 MW power shall be supplied to JKPCL from the under construction 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar project which is being developed under the CPSU Scheme of IREDA at a cost of Rs 5,491 crore. The project is being developed under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) mode and is slated for commissioning by July, 2024. Power from this project is for Govt use either directly or through Discom.
The Company is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW by 2040. This Shared Vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

