Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 72.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 392.38 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 72.49% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 392.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 361.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales392.38361.42 9 OPM %11.7811.36 -PBDT37.6533.81 11 PBT18.5216.04 15 NP3.3112.03 -72
