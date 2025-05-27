Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables gains as board to consider bonus issue on 30 May

Dynamic Cables gains as board to consider bonus issue on 30 May

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Dynamic Cables jumped 4.77% to Rs 868.40 after the company announced that its board will meet on 30 May 2025, to consider a bonus issue, subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals.

The company's board will also consider increasing authorized share capital, subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals.

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables, and railway signaling cables. It supplies cables to government DISCOMs, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, and industrial and export clients and has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus.

 

The company's net profit rose 71.09% to Rs 23.56 crore on 37.41% increase in net sales to Rs 331.17 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

ECB's Lagarde emphasizes euro's expanding role in global trade

ECB's Lagarde emphasizes euro's expanding role in global trade

Sensex settles 625 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,850; VIX jumps 2.85%

Sensex settles 625 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,850; VIX jumps 2.85%

Sagility India drops as promoter launches OFS

Sagility India drops as promoter launches OFS

AWFIS Space Solutions allots 3.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

AWFIS Space Solutions allots 3.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon