Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Eternal, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,860, a premium of 33.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,826.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 174.95 points or 0.70% to 24,826.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.85% to 18.54.

Eternal, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

