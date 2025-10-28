Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 41.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 281.56 croreNet profit of Dynamic Cables rose 41.81% to Rs 19.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 281.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 234.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales281.56234.15 20 OPM %10.9510.13 -PBDT29.1521.00 39 PBT26.3418.34 44 NP19.6413.85 42
