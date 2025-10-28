Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex falls over 477 pts; consumer durables share tumble

Sensex falls over 477 pts; consumer durables share tumble

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in mid-afternoon trade as traders booked profits after early gains. Market participants remained cautious ahead of key global and domestic cues, including foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, developments in US-China trade relations, and movement in crude oil prices. However, investors will also track quarterly earnings reports from several companies.

The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark after hitting the days high of 26,041 in early trade. Consumer durables shares declined after gaining in the previous two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 476.87 points or 0.56% to 84,301.97. The Nifty 50 index fell 138.45 points or 0.53% to 25,827.60.

 

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.09%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,770 shares rose and 2,316 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; SMIDs dip; gold, silver prices fall as MCX resumes trading

Instagram Watch History feature

Instagram adds YouTube-like watch history option for Reels: How to access

INS Sahyadri

India, Japan boost naval ties as INS Sahyadri makes port call at Sasebo

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will add per-chat storage management to Android and iOS

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC stays state order on govt lands seen as restricting RSS events

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 1% to 38,560.75. The index rose 0.33% in in the past trading session.

Bata India (down 3.96%), Blue Star (down 1.6%), Voltas (down 1.45%), PG Electroplast (down 1.33%) and Titan Company (down 0.93%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.89%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.88%), Havells India (down 0.84%), Whirlpool of India (down 0.8%) and Amber Enterprises India (down 0.71%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 6.538 from the previous close of 6.537.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2425 compared with its close of 88.1900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 2.34% to Rs 118,130.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.14% to 98.68.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.58% to 3.952.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed $1.28 or 1.95% to $64.34 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Nifty below 25,900 level; IT shares decline

Nifty below 25,900 level; IT shares decline

Nifty below 25,900 level; realty share decline

Nifty below 25,900 level; realty share decline

AB Real Estate slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

AB Real Estate slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Hatsun Agro spurts 24% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

Hatsun Agro spurts 24% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon