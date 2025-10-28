Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty below 25,900 level; IT shares decline

Nifty below 25,900 level; IT shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the mid-morning trade, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level. IT shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 385.65 points or 0.45% to 84,393.19. The Nifty 50 index fell 102.50 points or 0.39% to 25,866.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.11%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,886 shares rose and 2,072 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4.42% to 12.38. The Nifty 20 October 2025 futures were trading at 26,059.50, at a premium of 193.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,866.35.

The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 354.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 237.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,800 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index shed 0.77% to 35,850.80. The index rose 0.40% in the past trading session.

Mphasis (down 2.2%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.52%), Coforge (down 1.42%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.3%), HCL Technologies (down 1.22%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.07%), Persistent Systems (down 1.02%), Infosys (down 0.89%), Wipro (down 0.79%), and LTIMindtree (down 0.78%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Raymond fell 2.35% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 81% to Rs 11.38 crore despite an 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Sai Silks Kalamandir surged 9.93% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 68.6% to Rs 40.08 crore on 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

