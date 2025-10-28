Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 113.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.42% to Rs 193.41 croreNet profit of Cartrade Tech rose 113.99% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.42% to Rs 193.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales193.41154.21 25 OPM %32.8821.20 -PBDT89.2947.78 87 PBT79.9237.14 115 NP59.6627.88 114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content