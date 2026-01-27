Aurionpro Solutions wins order from Titagarh Rail Systems

For design, supply and commissioning Automatic Platform Screen Door system for Mumbai Metro's Line 5

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win from Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) for the design, supply, commissioning, and long-term maintenance of Platform Screen Door (PSD) systems for Line 5 of the Mumbai Metro Rail Project. The multi-year order, one of the largest multi-million-dollar engagements in Aurionpro's Smart Transit portfolio, will be delivered in consortium with KTK Group Co. (ASK), leveraging Aurionpro's deep domain expertise as a reliable OEM and solution delivery partner. Further, it marks Aurionpro's entry into the Automatic Platform Screen Door market, a solution that significantly enhances passenger safety and operational efficiency.

This engagement also marks Aurionpro's first collaboration with TRSL, further strengthening its association with India's largest metro rail network in Mumbai, following its earlier wins for Metro Lines 4 and 4A awarded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Aurionpro continues to strengthen its smart transit portfolio with the addition of Platform Screen Doors (PSD), an intelligently engineered solution for metro rail, railway and BRTS applications. True to its standing as an innovative, end-to-end transit solutions provider, this expansion increases Aurionpro's addressable market and reinforces its ability to deliver scalable, integrated urban mobility platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News