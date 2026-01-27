Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit declines 33.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit declines 33.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 1848.72 crore

Net profit of Raymond Lifestyle declined 33.21% to Rs 42.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 1848.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1754.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1848.721754.21 5 OPM %12.8210.24 -PBDT210.69166.57 26 PBT118.3587.13 36 NP42.8664.17 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex spurts 122 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX zooms 7.78%

Sensex spurts 122 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX zooms 7.78%

RateGain partners with US based economy lodging brand Red Roof

RateGain partners with US based economy lodging brand Red Roof

MSE launches trading in equity cash segment

MSE launches trading in equity cash segment

Aurionpro Solutions wins order from Titagarh Rail Systems

Aurionpro Solutions wins order from Titagarh Rail Systems

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayDelhi weather TodayIMD Weather Update TodayBank Holiday TodayApple AirtagBudget 2026