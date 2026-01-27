Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit declines 33.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 1848.72 crore

Net profit of Raymond Lifestyle declined 33.21% to Rs 42.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 1848.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1754.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1848.721754.2112.8210.24210.69166.57118.3587.1342.8664.17

