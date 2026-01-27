Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSE launches trading in equity cash segment

MSE launches trading in equity cash segment

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

With upgraded trading engine provided by 63 moons Technologies

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) is launching trading in Equity Cash Segment with upgraded trading engine provided by 63 moons Technologies, from today. It is in the same lines as technology services model that was provided by the Company to MCX since 2003.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aurionpro Solutions wins order from Titagarh Rail Systems

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'B' group

Raymond Lifestyle slips after weak Q3 performance

Ultratech Cement gains after Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,725 cr

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

