MSE launches trading in equity cash segment
With upgraded trading engine provided by 63 moons TechnologiesMetropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) is launching trading in Equity Cash Segment with upgraded trading engine provided by 63 moons Technologies, from today. It is in the same lines as technology services model that was provided by the Company to MCX since 2003.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:51 PM IST