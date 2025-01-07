Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Services spurts on Rs 476-cr order win

Dynamic Services spurts on Rs 476-cr order win

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Dynamic Services & Security surged 4.97% to Rs 373.90 after the firm entered into memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Orion Security Solutions for award of work contract worth Rs 476 crore.

According to the agreement, the company will assist Orion Security Solutions in collecting its receivables from the clients, including the process for invoicing, payment collection, payment distribution and reimbursement of expenses.

The contract consideration is Rs 476 crore and it is to be executed from 4 January 2025 to 31 March 2027.

Dynamic Services & Security is engaged in provides security guarding and manpower solutions. The Company offers mechanized cleaning, catering, housekeeping, conservancy service, security service, and manpower supply to government.

 

The company reported 13% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.87 crore despite of 45.8% jump in net sales to Rs 119.35 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 7 January 2024, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 513.97 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.3%

Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.3%

Nifty holds 23,700 levels; European mrkt opens in negative terrain

Nifty holds 23,700 levels; European mrkt opens in negative terrain

Birlasoft recognized as supplier under UK Govt's G-Cloud 14 Procurement Framework

Birlasoft recognized as supplier under UK Govt's G-Cloud 14 Procurement Framework

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon