Godrej Properties crosses FY26 goal with new Nagpur land deal

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Godrej Properties announced that it has surpassed its FY26 business development guidance of Rs 20,000 crore following the acquisition of a 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur.

This marks GPLs third land acquisition in Nagpur in the last four years, reflecting the companys continued focus on emerging high-growth corridors. The newly acquired land is slated for a plotted residential development with an estimated saleable area of around 1.7 million sq ft.

Strategically located near the Samruddhi Mahamarg and the MIHAN SEZ, the parcel offers strong connectivity to key transit routes including the NagpurHyderabad Highway and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. The surrounding area features robust social and municipal infrastructure, including healthcare centres, educational institutions, retail facilities and entertainment zones, enhancing its appeal as a promising residential destination.

 

The acquisition further strengthens GPLs footprint in the region as it continues to accelerate expansion in high-potential markets.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, Nagpur continues to strengthen its position as an important centre for infrastructure and industrial development, supported by improving connectivity and rising residential demand. This acquisition marks another significant step in our expansion journey as we look to strengthen our presence in emerging real estate markets across India. We look forward to developing a quality plotted township that creates long-term value for its residents, aligned with our evolving aspirations.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.84% to Rs 405.08 crore, despite a 32.27% fall in net sales to Rs 470.38 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Godrej Properties shed 0.35% to close at Rs 2,122.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

